Karl-Anthony Towns out for Knicks vs. Warriors for personal reasons, status for trip West unknown

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t playing for the New York Knicks against Golden State on Tuesday night because of personal reasons. Coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t sure if the All-Star center will be with the team on its upcoming road trip. Mitchell Robinson was to make his first start in his third game of the season after returning from ankle surgery. Thibodeau said Towns needed additional time and would rejoin the Knicks when he was ready. They begin a five-game West Coast trip Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.