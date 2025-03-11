Karl-Anthony Towns leads Knicks in 133-104 romp at Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 133-104 on Monday night.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points while adding seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals for New York. Miles McBride shot 7 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 21 points.

Malik Monk led the Kings with 21 points. Zach LaVine added 17 points for Sacramento.

The Knicks took the lead with 7:33 left in the first quarter and never looked back. The score was 66-51 by halftime, with McBride racking up 16 points. The Knicks extended their lead to 79-58 during the third quarter, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Towns scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

TAKEAWAYS

Knicks: New York ended a three-game skid on the first night of a back-to-back.

Kings: Sacramento dropped to 33-31 and trails the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth spot in the Western Conference by two games.

KEY STAT

The Knicks made 22 3-pointers compared to 10 for the Kings.

UP NEXT

Next up on the schedule for the Knicks is a road matchup with Portland on Wednesday night. The Kings will visit Golden State on Thursday night.

