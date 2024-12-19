Karaban, Reed lead No. 11 UConn past Xavier 94-89 in overtime in its Big East opener

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had seven of his 20 points in overtime to lead No. 11 UConn to a 94-89 victory over Xavier on Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams. Solo Ball led the Huskies with 22 points and Tarris Reed Jr. had 20, including four in OT. Reed also grabbed 13 rebounds. Ryan Conwell had 23 points and Maddox finished with 22 for Xavier. Both teams were missing key players. A lower-body injury will sideline Zach Freemantle, Xavier’s leading scorer and rebounder, indefinitely. UConn was without starting center Samson Johnson (concussion protocol.)

