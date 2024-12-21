Karaban leads No. 11 UConn past Butler, 78-74

MARK AMBROGI The Associated Press
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes, and No. 11 UConn won its sixth straight game with a 78-74 decision over Butler on Saturday. Liam McNeeley added 17 points and Hassan Diarra 12 for the Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) Andre Screen and Patrick McCaffery each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2).

