Karaban leads No. 11 UConn past Butler, 78-74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes, and No. 11 UConn won its sixth straight game with a 78-74 decision over Butler on Saturday. Liam McNeeley added 17 points and Hassan Diarra 12 for the Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) Andre Screen and Patrick McCaffery each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2).

