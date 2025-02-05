Kansas State takes advantage of ASU’s 2 missed free throws with 4.1 seconds left for a 71-70 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 22 points, including two free throws with 55.7 seconds left, and Kansas State took advantage of Arizona State missing two free throws at 4.1 for a 71-70 victory on Tuesday night.

After N’Guessan’s free throws, Alston Mason made two at the stripe to get Arizona State within 71-70 with 41.7 left. Dug McDaniel missed a 3-pointer for Kansas State and Arizona State guard BJ Freeman grabbed the defensive rebound before racing the other way.

Freeman had it poked away but it ended up in the hands of Jayden Quaintance, who was fouled on a dunk attempt with 4.1 left. Quaintance, the youngest player in Division I, hit the back iron on both free throws and McDaniel secured the rebound and passed it ahead to run out the clock.

Kansas State (11-11, 5-6 Big 12 Conference) has won four straight games for the first time this season.

Max Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half for Kansas State. Brendan Hausen added 12 points, and Coleman Hawkins had 11 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Mason led Arizona State (12-10, 3-8) with 20 points. Basheer Jihad added 15, Freeman had 14 and Quaintance finished with 10 rebounds to go with three points. Adam Miller received a Flagrant 2 foul with 7:54 left in the second half after an interaction with McDaniel.

Arizona State started the game on a 15-0 run before Kansas State closed the half on a 22-6 run to take a 35-32 lead on a 3-pointer by Jones. The Wildcats also stated the second half on a 13-3 run to extend it to 48-35 lead as Arizona State was just 1 of 12 from the field spanning the halftime break.

Kansas State returns home to play No. 16 Kansas on Saturday. Arizona State plays at Oklahoma State on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.