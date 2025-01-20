Kansas State All-American forward Ayoka Lee is out indefinitely with a fractured bone in her foot

Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee will be sidelined indefinitely after an X-ray and MRI exam revealed the All-American fractured a bone in her foot in the second quarter of the No. 10 Wildcats’ win over Arizona State. Lee only played 13 minutes in the game on Sunday, leaving for good with 4:21 left in the first half. The school called it “probable” that Lee will return before the end of the season, but more will be known in the coming weeks. The Wildcats are 19-1 overall and 7-0 in Big 12 play. They have won their last 14 games. They visit Colorado on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.