Kansas QB Jalon Daniels’ minor knee surgery will limit him in spring practice

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas says quarterback Jalon Daniels recently underwent knee surgery and will be limited in spring practice. Daniels has started 33 games for the Jayhawks and will be returning for his sixth season. The school says Daniels’ surgery was minor. The native of Lawndale, California, has been plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury in 2022 and 10 games with a back injury in 2023. Daniels started all 12 games last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.