Kansas’ continued struggles risk ending a 78-game ranked streak

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — No. 16 Kansas has been consistently inconsistent lately and that has the Jayhawks on the verge of falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Jayhawks, the preseason No. 1 team, has alternated between wins and losses in the last six games, including an 81-73 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. Kansas trailed almost wire-to-wire, with the Jayhawks’ last lead at 21-20 with 10:56 left in the first half. The problem for coach Bill Self’s team is that they’re not sure how to fix it.

