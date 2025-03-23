Kansas City Royals release right-hander Ross Stripling and catcher Luke Maile

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have released right-hander Ross Stripling and catcher Luke Maile after they opted out of their contracts. The Royals also said right-hander Carlos Hernández was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia. First baseman Nick Pratto and outfielder Nelson Velázquez cleared waivers and were outrighted by the team to Triple-A Omaha. Stripling and Maile were in camp on minor league deals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.