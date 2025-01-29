Kanon Catchings scores 23, Richie Saunders adds 17 to lead BYU over Baylor, 93-89 in OT

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kanon Catchings finished with 23 points, Richie Saunders scored six of his 17 points in overtime and BYU beat Baylor 93-89 on Tuesday night.

BYU opened the extra period on a 9-3 surge for an 87-81 lead. Robert Wright made a pair of free throws and VJ Edgecombe hit a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s deficit to 87-86, but the Cougars made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line from there to seal it. Saunders shot 2 of 2 from the field and made both free-throw attempts in overtime.

Catchings didn’t miss a shot, making four 3-pointers and shooting 8 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the foul line. Egor Demin added 15 points and Trevin Knell had 11 for BYU (14-6, 5-4 Big 12).

Edgecombe led Baylor with 28 points and Wright finished with 22. The pair combined for 11 of the Bears’ 18 assists.

Baylor (13-7, 5-4) trailed since the 16:36 mark in the first half and by as many as 11 points early in the second. Wright scored all nine points in a 9-3 surge to get the Bears within 78-76 with 49 second to play. Demin missed a 3 on the next possession and then Wright tied it 78-all at the free-throw line with five seconds remaining to force overtime.

BYU leads the series 7-6, with each of its wins coming at home.

In Saturday games, Baylor hosts No. 11 Kansas and BYU travels to face UCF.

