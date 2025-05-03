Kane thought he’d won his first career title then Leipzig scored to delay Bayern’s party

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane was about to start celebrating his first career title.

Then Yussuf Poulsen scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Leipzig to draw with Bayern Munich 3-3 and postpone the Bundesliga leader’s party on Saturday.

“I fully feel like a champion, just we’re not yet,” Bayern veteran Thomas Müller said.

Bayern is all but certain to win the championship. Bayer Leverkusen can still mathematically catch the Bavarian powerhouse and defend its title by winning its remaining three games while making up a goal difference of 30 goals — if Bayern loses its final two matches.

Kane has been forced to wait for a first major trophy after a career of near-misses and disappointments. The 31-year-old Bayern star had to watch his teammates play without him as he was suspended against Leipzig because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Bayern's Harry Kane, center, shakes hands with his teammates on the pitch at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader

Leipzig made the better start and deservedly led at halftime thanks to goals from Benjamin Šeško and Lukas Klostermann, leaving the watching Kane sitting stone-faced in the stands.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany evidently found the right words during the break.

Kane’s compatriot Eric Dier pulled one back with a header to Michael Olise’s corner in the 62nd, and Olise equalized a minute later after the home team’s sloppy play from the restart.

Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt denied Sané and Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer headed over against his former side as Bayern created a host of chances as the rain streamed down.

Leroy Sané finally made one count with a fierce shot inside the far post in the 83rd.

Bayern fans set off fireworks as they celebrated and Kane was ready to run onto the field to join his teammates until Xavi sent Poulsen through for the final say.

“We’re almost champions,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said after what he described as “a spectacle.”

Bayern might have to wait only a day when Leverkusen plays at Freiburg on Sunday.

Other results

There was another spectacle at Borussia Mönchengladbach where Hoffenheim drew 4-4 but stayed in danger of relegation.

Union Berlin came from two goals down to draw with Werder Bremen 2-2, and Stuttgart won at St. Pauli 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund had a chance to move to fourth and the last place for Champions League qualification later with a win at home against Wolfsburg.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.