Kane praises Tuchel’s methods as England’s new coach aims for World Cup glory

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane has praised Thomas Tuchel’s methods ahead of the coach’s first match in charge, hoping that his straightforward approach will help England finally win a second World Cup. Tuchel is a former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach who also supervised Kane on a daily basis when he was in charge of Bayern Munich. He succeeded Gareth Southgate with the mission to win the 2026 World Cup. Southgate did well but could not deliver England’s first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. England is hosting two World Cup qualifiers at Wembley Stadium — Albania on Friday, and Latvia on Monday.

