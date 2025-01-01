Kam Jones had 18 points and 10 assists to No. 8 Marquette to a 78-50 win over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kam Jones had 18 points and 10 assists to lead a balanced Marquette offense as the No. 8 Golden Eagles cruised to a 78-50 win over Providence on Tuesday night. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points on 5-8 shooting for Marquette, which made 11 threes. David Joplin and Zaide Lowry each had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East). They were up 47-20 at halftime and led by as many as 32 points during the closing stages. Wesley Cardet had 11 points off the bench for Providence (7-7, 1-2). The Friars shot 34% from the field.

