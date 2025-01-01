Kam Jones had 18 points and 10 assists to No. 8 Marquette to a 78-50 win over Providence

By BRENDAN McGAIR The Associated Press
Providence head coach Kim English, center left, looks on in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kam Jones had 18 points and 10 assists to lead a balanced Marquette offense as the No. 8 Golden Eagles cruised to a 78-50 win over Providence on Tuesday night. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points on 5-8 shooting for Marquette, which made 11 threes. David Joplin and Zaide Lowry each had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East). They were up 47-20 at halftime and led by as many as 32 points during the closing stages. Wesley Cardet had 11 points off the bench for Providence (7-7, 1-2). The Friars shot 34% from the field.

