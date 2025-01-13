Kai Havertz’s wife shares online abuse she received after Arsenal’s loss to Man United

The wife of soccer player Kai Havertz has shared abusive messages she received on social media after Arsenal lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story on Monday, includine one where someone threatens to “slaughter” her unborn baby. Arsenal was knocked out of the cup after losing on penalties to holder United. Germany striker Havertz missed a chance to win the game at the Emirates Stadium when firing over from close range and then had a penalty saved in the shootout.

