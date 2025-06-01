Kade Anderson dominates on mound, Chris Stanfield drives in 3 and LSU blanks Dallas Baptist 12-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kade Anderson struck out 11 batters in seven scoreless innings, Chris Stanfield drove in three runs, and regional host LSU routed Dallas Baptist 12-0 on Saturday night.

The seven-time national champion Tigers need one more win to reach the super regionals for the 10th time in the 26 years of the format. Dallas Baptist will play Little Rock in an elimination game on Sunday. That winner would need to beat LSU later Sunday and again on Monday in order to advance.

Ethan Frey’s two-run double in the first inning got the Tigers started. Stanfield hit a solo home run in the second inning, and they added three unearned runs in the third.

Stanfield added an RBI on a groundout in the fifth inning. The Tigers got two more in the sixth when Luis Hernandez drove in a run with a single and Steven Milam scored on the back end of a double steal with Hernandez.

In the eighth, Frey laced a triple and scored on the play when the center fielder was charged with a fielding error.

Dallas Baptist starter Micah Bucknam (6-2) allowed six runs, three of which were unearned, in 2 2/3 innings.

Anderson improved to 9-1.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.