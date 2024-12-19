Kaapo Kakko looking forward to fresh start with Seattle Kraken

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaapo Kakko wants to focus on his opportunity with the Seattle Kraken. That rough finish with the New York Rangers is over. The talented winger has jumped right in with his new team, joining Seattle for its morning skate ahead of his first game with the Kraken against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is hoping to provide an offensive lift for a Seattle team that had managed just one goal in its previous two games. Kakko was traded to Seattle on Wednesday for defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

