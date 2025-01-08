J’Vonne Hadley’s 32 points, 10 rebounds help Louisville beat Clemson 74-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, James Scott had his second career double-double and Louisville beat Clemson 74-64. Hadley was 10-of-12 shooting, 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Scott made 5 of 5 from the field and finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Louisville (11-5, 4-1 ACC) has won five games in a row. Chase Hunter led Clemson (12-4, 4-1) with 15 points and Ian Schieffelin added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Hadley made a layup, two free throws and a basket in the paint to give Louisville a 65-54 lead with 7:21 to play. The Tigers trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

