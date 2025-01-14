Juventus the draw specialists, Milan the comeback kings

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is earning a reputation as draw specialists. AC Milan as the comeback kings. Juventus was held 1-1 at Atalanta for its seventh draw in its past eight league matches and its 13th out of 20 Serie A games this season. Milan fought back to win 2-1 at nearby Como. Atalanta moved level with second-placed Inter Milan and four points behind Serie A leader Napoli. Milan is three points below fifth-placed Juventus. They face each other in Turin on Saturday and Milan is likely to be without key player Christian Pulisic after the United States international limped off on the stroke of halftime at Como.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.