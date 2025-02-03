Juventus signs Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly on loan

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has signed Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly on loan until the end of the season. There’s a “high probability” the transfer will be made permanent. Juventus says it has paid Newcastle 3 million euros for the loan deal and will pay 14.5 million euros to make the move permanent if certain, easy, conditions are met. The 26-year-old Kelly is a central defender who can also be deployed as a left back and is known for his aerial prowess. Kelly joined Newcastle only in June after spending the previous five seasons at Bournemouth. Kelly is Juve’s fourth signing of the winter transfer window.

