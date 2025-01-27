Juventus lets Brazil veteran Danilo leave club as it prepares loan move for Chelsea’s Veiga

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil defender Danilo has left Juventus by mutual agreement ahead of an expected move home to join Flamengo. Juventus confirmed the agreement to terminate his contract after the 33-year-old center back posted a video on his Instagram account to say his 5 ½-year stint with the club was ending.Also Monday Juventus posted images of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga arriving at the club for a medical. The 21-year-old Portugal international is expected to sign on loan. Danilo spent 13 years in Europe and won league titles in four countries with Porto, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus.

