Juventus exit in extra time at PSV completes sorry hat trick for Italy in Champions League playoffs

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Juventus completed an unwanted hat trick for Italian soccer on Wednesday with another exit to lower-ranked teams in the Champions League playoffs. Two-time European champion Juventus lost 3-1 after extra time at PSV Eindhoven which advanced to the round of 16 on a 4-3 aggregate score. One night earlier, AC Milan and Atalanta were ousted on home turf by Feyenoord and Club Brugge, respectively. Five Italian teams started in the new 36-team Champions League format and Bologna did not even get to the knockout stage. Only Inter Milan will represent Italy in the round of 16 draw Friday.

