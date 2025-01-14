Justin Verlander eager to prove he can still pitch at highest level after injury-plagued 2024 season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Verlander is determined to show he can still pitch at the highest level after a forgettable, injury-plagued 2024 season. Buster Posey and the San Francisco Giants believe the three-time Cy Young Award winner can still bring it, counting on him to help them contend again in the talented NL West. For the first time in nearly two decades as a major league pitcher, Verlander didn’t take an offseason break from throwing. He needed to keep a baseball in his hand so his shoulder would cooperate. He needed the routine, to maintain a rhythm.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.