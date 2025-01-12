Justin Verlander and San Francisco Giants finalize $15 million, 1-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a $15 million, one-year contract. A three-time AL Cy Young Award winner, Verlander joins a projected rotation led by All-Star right-hander Logan Webb. Verlander went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts for the AL West champion Houston Astros last year. He opened the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He also was on the IL from June 18 to Aug. 21 because of neck discomfort.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.