Justin Thomas is asking fellow PGA Tour players to give more access to broadcast partners

The PGA Tour starts its network television schedule this week and Justin Thomas has a message for players. He sent a memo asking them to consider giving more access to broadcast partners. That would include the walk-and-talk that CBS started two years ago to anything else that lets fans hear directly from players. Thomas thinks it’s important to improve the golf product on TV. In other news, Thomas went over the $60 million mark last week in career earnings. That’s to be expected with prize money on the rise. Tiger Woods went over $60 million by winning his 11th major in 2006.

