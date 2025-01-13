Just like Juan Soto, Sean Manaea was persuaded by New York Mets’ family feeling

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea was taken by the New York Mets’ family feeling, just like Juan Soto. Manaea, who turns 33 on Feb. 1, had signed two-year deals in each of the previous two offseasons, first a $25 million agreement with San Francisco and then a $28 million deal with the Mets. He opted out each time after one season and agreed in late December to a $75 million, three-year contract with New York. He says of the Mets: “I thought that it was a perfect fit. I know Talat, my wife now, she loved it on the family side, as well,”

