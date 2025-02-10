Jury retires to consider its verdicts in Sam Kerr trial

LONDON (AP) — A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of Australia soccer star Sam Kerr. She denies a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment. The 31-year-old Chelsea striker is one of the world’s top female players. She called police constable Stephen Lovell “stupid and white” during an incident in south-west London on Jan. 30, 2023. Kerr has accepted using those words during a heated exchange in a police station but during the trial at Kingston Crown Court denied that they amount to the charge.

