Jurgen Klopp says fans of Red Bull clubs ‘deserve good football’ as he defends new role

Jürgen Klopp’s charm offensive as Red Bull’s head of global soccer began in Salzburg, Austria, when the former Liverpool manager was officially presented in his new role and hit back at critics of the move. Klopp’s decision to join the energy drinks giant to develop its branded soccer clubs around the world has confounded fans of his previous clubs – particularly in Germany. Klopp asked if fans of Red Bull-backed Leipzig and its other clubs do not “deserve good football?” He says “they deserve support, improvement, all these kind of things. That’s why I want to do it. I love football.” But Klopp is joining an organization that’s seen by many soccer fans in Germany as the antithesis of everything they love about the game.

