Junior B goalie Hayden Jeffery backstops Niagara to ‘fairy-tale’ win over OHL powerhouse London

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario (AP) — Niagara Ice Dogs coach Ben Boudreau referred to goalie Hayden Jeffery’s 40-save performance as a fairy-tale moment following a 6-4 win over London. For Jeffery, the win came in his second Ontario Hockey League start and with Niagara in the midst of a 12-game skid. And the opponent presented an even higher degree of difficulty. The Knights entered the outing with a Canadian Hockey League-leading 48-8-2 record and a lineup featuring 13 NHL draft picks, including four first-rounders. The Ice Dogs celebrated by mobbing Jeffery and drenching him with a spray of water bottles in a mob scene of a dressing room celebration.

