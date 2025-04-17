Jung Hoo Lee stars as the surging Giants beat Aaron Nola and the Phillies 11-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee singled, doubled and drove in two runs to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Wednesday night.

San Francisco improved to 13-5 with its third win in four games. Mike Yastrzemski, Wilmer Flores and Patrick Bailey also drove in a pair of runs for the Giants.

Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia.

San Francisco had 13 hits and nine walks, with much of the damage coming off struggling Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (0-4). The right-hander gave up six earned runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Three Giants relievers — Lou Trivino (1-0), Camilo Doval and Spencer Bivens — combined to pitch five scoreless innings after Robbie Ray was charged with four runs and six hits.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.