Julian Reese goes out in style in his final home game after 4 years at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese is a throwback of sorts. He’s a four-year player who stuck it out at Maryland despite some ups and downs. At his final home game, the crowd had a chance to show its appreciation. Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the 13th-ranked Terrapins wrapped up the regular season with a 74-61 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. Reese was one of several seniors honored before the game. But he was the only one who has been playing with Maryland more than two seasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.