JuJu Watkins scores 21 as No. 4 USC tops No. 8 Maryland 79-74, handing the Terps their first loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 21 points before fouling out in the final minute, and No. 4 Southern California held on to hand No. 8 Maryland its first loss, 79-74. Shyanne Sellers scored 26 points for Maryland, but the Terrapins came up empty down the stretch after leading by seven in the fourth quarter. A three-point play by Kiki Iriafen gave USC a 75-72 lead with 1:28 to play. Then Rayah Marshall blocked a jumper by Sellers. Watkins fouled out on an offensive foul with 31 seconds left, but Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger missed from 3-point range.

