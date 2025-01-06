JuJu Watkins had 23 points to help No. 4 USC hand Rutgers its worst loss in school history

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 4 USC rout Rutgers 92-42 on Sunday night, handing the Scarlet Knights their worst loss in school history. Rutgers was missing star freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller, who wasn’t with the team. The school said it was Coach Coquese Washington’s decision and will be handled internally. McMiller’s averaging 19.9 points a game. Without McMiller, the Scarlet Knights struggled on offense.

