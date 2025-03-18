JuJu Watkins driven to lead top-seeded USC on deeper run in women’s NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins grew up tuning into the NCAA Tournament and making her own bracket. Now, it’s the super sophomore’s time to shine, leading No. 1 seed Southern California in the Trojans’ pursuit of a deeper run than their Elite Eight appearance a year ago. Watkins says every season the goal is to break others’ opinions. USC opens tournament play on Saturday at home against 16th-seeded UNC Greensboro. Watkins is always striving to better herself, whether it’s spending lonely nights shooting in the gym or spending more time this season studying game film.

