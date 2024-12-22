JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers shine in matchup of two of women’s basketball’s top stars

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers both showed out in a primetime matchup between two of the brightest stars in women’s basketball. Watkins got the best of the rematch from last season’s Elite Eight that UConn won, helping No. 7 USC to a 72-70 victory over the fourth-ranked Huskies on Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of more than 16,000 fans. Watkins scored 25 points and Bueckers had 22. The pair of All-Americans guarded each other for much of the game. On one possession in the third quarter, Watkins blocked Bueckers shot and then took the ball down to the other end and dribbled between her legs before scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.