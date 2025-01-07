Judge sides with Washington State in lawsuit brought by former football coach Rolovich

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Washington State University was justified in firing Nick Rolovich as head football coach because of his refusal to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Rolovich sued the university following his dismissal midway through the 2021 season. He claimed that as a Catholic, he was exempted from the state’s vaccine mandate but his exemption request had been denied. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice ruled on Monday that Washington State could not accommodate Rolovich without undue hardship, including increased travel costs and hindered recruitment and fundraising efforts. Rice also found no basis for Rolovich’s objection to the vaccine on religious grounds.

