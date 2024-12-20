Judge sets January date to hear NASCAR’s motion to throw out antitrust lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has set a Jan. 8 hearing for NASCAR’s motion to throw out an antitrust lawsuit filed against the stock car series by Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The two teams are suing NASCAR over an antitrust complaint and were granted a preliminary injunction that will allow them to compete as chartered teams in 2025. The judge also set a Sept. 19, 2025, deadline for discovery to be completed and a trial date of Dec. 1.

