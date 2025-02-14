Judge denies baseball player’s motion for restraining order in bid for immediate eligibility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alberto Osuna’s bid to play baseball for defending College World Series champion Tennessee hit a roadblock Thursday as a federal judge denied his bid for a temporary restraining order making him eligible for the start of the season. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley issued that ruling while also scheduling a Feb. 26 hearing for Osuna’s request for a preliminary injunction. Osuna still could end up playing for Tennessee if that injunction is granted. Osuna is suing the NCAA and making the case that a year he spent at Walters State Community College shouldn’t count against his eligibility.

