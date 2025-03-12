JUCO association and 16 coaches groups ask NCAA to make transfer rules equitable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Junior College Athletic Association, with the support of 16 national coaches associations, is asking the NCAA to make transfer rules equitable for two-year college athletes. Junior college athletes need a GPA of 2.5 or higher to transfer to a Division I school while athletes moving from one four-year college to another are required to have at least a 2.0 GPA. A message seeking comment was left with the NCAA on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.