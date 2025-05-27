Juan Ramón Verón, who scored at Old Trafford for Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata, dies at 81

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Juan Ramón Verón, who scored a goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford to help Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata win the 1968 Intercontinental Cup, died on Tuesday, his former team said. He was 81.

Verón, nicknamed “the Witch,” was the father of Juan Sebastián, the current president of Estudiantes and himself a former player.

The team did not provide a cause of death, but Verón had been suffering from kidney failure for some time.

“Estudiantes bids farewell today to one of its greatest legends. His legacy, his integrity, and his example will live forever in the memory of the club,” the club said in a statement.

Verón, who played as a striker, helped Estudiantes win the Argentina league title in 1967 and then the Copa Libertadores three years in a row (1968-70) as well as the Interamerican Cup in 1969.

Estudiantes planned to pay tribute to Verón later Tuesday when the team hosts Carabobo of Venezuela in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

