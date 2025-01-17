Joyce Edwards scores 21 points and No. 2 South Carolina cruises past No. 19 Alabama 76-58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points to lead No. 2 South Carolina past No. 19 Alabama 76-58. Chloe Kitts had 10 points and 13 rebounds, Milay Fulwiley scored 16 points and Te-Hina Paopao added 11 for the Gamecocks who have six straight wins over ranked opponents. Zaay Green and Essence Cody each scored 15 points and Aaliyah Nye had 12 for Alabama.

