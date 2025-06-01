Joveljic scores 2 goals, Pulskamp has 8 saves to help Sporting Kansas City beat Dynamo 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored two goals, 22-year-old rookie Santiago Muñóz added his first goal in MLS and Sporting Kansas City beat Houston 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Dynamo’s four-game unbeaten streak.

John Pulskamp had eight saves for Kansas City, which is unbeaten in the last four matches under interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin.

Joveljic calmly rolled a left-footer from the center of the area into the net in the third minute of first half stoppage time to make it 1-1 and scored on volley — off a shot by Jansen Miller that ricocheted off the crossbar — to give Kansas City (4-8-4) a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

Sebastian Kowalczyk bent a shot from the left corner of the area inside the back post for Houston (5-7-5) to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Muñóz replaced Joveljic in the 79th minute and capped the scoring when he flicked a first-touch shot off a cross played by Dániel Sallói into the net in the 88th.

The Dynamo had 55% possession and outshot Kansas City 22-12.

