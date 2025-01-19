Jovan Blacksher Jr. scores 14 points, Cal leads most of the way to beat N.C. State 65-62

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 14 points to lead five in double-figure scoring, and California led for most of the way and beat N.C. State 65-62 on Saturday night.

Jayden Taylor converted a three-point play to give N.C. State a 62-61 advantage with 1:20 to play, its first lead since the midway point of the first half. Blacksher Jr. answered with a layup and Cal’s DJ Campbell added a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left.

Breon Pass missed a 3 for N.C. State to end it.

Campbell finished with 13 points for Cal (9-9, 2-5 ACC). Jeremiah Wilkinson added 11 points, and Andrej Stojakovic and Mady Sissoko each had 10.

Taylor scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (9-9, 2-5). Marcus Hill added 13 points and Ben Middlebrooks 10.

Middlebrooks hit a 3-pointer to stretch the Wolfpack’s lead to 23-20 with 7:14 to play in the first half. Cal scored the next six points and went into the break with a 31-29 advantage. Middlebrooks scored nine first-half points and Wilkinson paced the Golden Bears with eight.

Cal hosts Florida State on Wednesday.

N.C. State is at home against SMU on Saturday.

