Joshua Jefferson scores 30 points as No. 3 Iowa State runs past UCF 108-83

By PAVLE MARKOVIC The Associated Press
Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCF Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 3 Iowa State to its highest point total of the season in a 108-83 win over UCF on Tuesday night.

Keshon Gilbert had 21 points and eight assists, and Curtis Jones added 19 points for the Cyclones (16-2, 6-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Jefferson finished 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range, becoming the first 30-point scorer for Iowa State this season.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 24 points to lead the Knights (12-6, 3-4) and Keyshawn Hall added 13.

The Cyclones came in averaging 83.8 points per game. They reached triple digits once before, in a 100-58 win over Jackson State on Dec. 8.

Takeaways

UCF: The Knights were outrebounded 27-13 in the first half.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had 16 steals, with Jefferson and Nate Heise leading the way with four apiece.

Key moment

An 11-0 run late in the first half helped Iowa State pull away.

Key stat

Iowa State center Dishon Jackson had a quiet night with five points, all from the free-throw line. He finished with one field goal attempt.

Up next

UCF hosts TCU and Iowa State visits Arizona State on Saturday.

