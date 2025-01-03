Joshua Dobbs will use Week 18 start for the 49ers as an ‘audition’ for free agency

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After a year spent as an NFL nomad bouncing around the league, Joshua Dobbs has had a much quieter 2024 season as a backup to quarterback Brock Purdy in San Francisco. Dobbs gets a chance to finish his first season with the 49ers by making a Week 18 start in place of an injured Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals in what can serve as a head start to his offseason free agency.

