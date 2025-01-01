Joshua Dobbs will start the finale at QB for the 49ers in place of the injured Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs will start the season finale at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers with starter Brock Purdy out with an elbow injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Dobbs will get the nod over Brandon Allen for the game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen started a loss in Week 12 at Green Bay when Purdy was out with a shoulder injury but Shanahan went with Dobbs because of his mobility behind a patchwork offensive line that will have third or fourth-stringers at both left guard and left tackle.

