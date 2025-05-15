Josh Lowe homers in 1st game back since opening day and helps Rays beat Blue Jays 8-3

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Lowe had a homer among his three hits in his first game since getting injured on opening day, Brandon Lowe homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Thursday.

Josh Lowe, recovered from an oblique strain, scored on Brandon Lowe’s sixth and seventh homers of the season and hit his first of the season in the fifth inning. Brandon Lowe finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

Kameron Misner hit his fourth homer. José Caballero had two hits, as did Danny Jansen, including an RBI single against his former team.

Zack Littell (3-5) worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts. The Rays have won Littell’s last four starts, a span in which he has posted a 3.23 ERA over 25 1/3 innings.

Kevin Gausman (3-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits, including three homers. The 34-year-old right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

Addison Barger hit his second homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added his fifth and Nathan Lukes his third, all off Littell. Bo Bichette had three hits.

Josh Lowe was activated after Travis Jankowski was put on the injury list with a groin strain.

Key moment

After Lukes homered and Bichette doubled, Manuel Rodríguez came on in relief with one out in the eighth and the Rays leading 6-3. He walked Guerrero before getting the final two outs, the last on George Springer’s deep fly ball to center.

Key stat

The Blue Jays played with the Rogers Centre roof open for the first time this season.

Up next

The Rays’ Taj Bradley (3-2, 4.24 ERA) pitches against Miami’s Max Meyer (2-4, 4.37), and Toronto’s Bowden Francis (2-5, 5.40) faces Detroit’s Jack Flaherty (1-5, 4.61) on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.