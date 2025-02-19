Josh Hubbard leads No. 21 Mississippi State to 70-54 win over No. 7 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 25 points, reserve Claudell Harris Jr. added 12 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 21 Mississippi State beat No. 7 Texas A&M 70-54 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (19-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) began the second half with a 14-3 run to grab control en route to their first win this season over a top-10 foe. Although Mississippi State was favored by 2 1/2 points according to BetMGM Sportsbook, its fans nonetheless celebrated by storming the court.

Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points for Texas A&M (20-6, 9-4). Wade Taylor IV and C.J. Wilcher each had 11 points, but Wilcher was scoreless after halftime.

The Bulldogs trailed 31-30 at the break. Hubbard opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer and Mississippi State never trailed again.

Free-throw shooting helped the Bulldogs stay ahead. Hubbard was 10 of 11 from the line and the team finished 17 of 20.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies suffered their biggest loss in league play this season. They had won four of their first six SEC road games.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had three previous home games against top-10 opponents in the rugged SEC — losses to Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

Key moment

The Aggies got within 46-42 midway through the second half, but Hubbard found Harris for a 3-pointer with 6:24 left that started a 14-5 run for the Bulldogs.

Key stat

Although Texas A&M had 38 rebounds to Mississippi State’s 31, the Aggies were hurt by 19 turnovers and shot just 35.8% from the field.

Up next

Texas A&M: Hosts Tennessee on Saturday.

Mississippi State: At Oklahoma on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.