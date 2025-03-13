Josh Giddey to travel with Bulls on 6-game trip, though it’s not clear when he’ll return from injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls hope Josh Giddey returns from a sprained right ankle during their season-long six-game trip. Coach Billy Donovan says the point guard will travel with the team and there is “some optimism” he will play during the trip. He says the pain has gone down, though the swelling “is definitely still there.” Giddey left in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s win over Indiana on Monday after he landed awkwardly on his ankle. He injured the same one playing for Australia at the Olympics last summer. Giddey did not play against Brooklyn on Thursday. The Bulls visit Houston on Saturday and go to Utah, Phoenix, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver before hosting the Lakers on March 27.

