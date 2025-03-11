Josh Giddey departs Bulls’ win after hurting same ankle he injured in Olympics with Australia

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey left the Chicago Bulls’ game in the fourth quarter Monday night after landing awkwardly on his right ankle. It is the same one he injured while playing for the Australian team at the Olympics last summer. Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after their 121-103 win over Indiana that Giddey had a sprained ankle, but that the team wouldn’t know the severity for probably a day or two. Giddey was ready for the start of this season after recovering from the Olympic injury. He had a season-high 29 points and 10 rebounds before getting hurt against the Pacers.

