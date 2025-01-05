Josh Bell and Washington Nationals finalize $6 million, 1-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — First baseman Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals have finalized a $6 million, one-year contract. Bell returned to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there, hitting .278 with 41 homers, 145 RBIs and 48 doubles in 247 games. He was traded to San Diego with Juan Soto at the deadline in ’22. Now 32, Bell played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He hit .249 with 19 homers, 71 RBIs and 23 doubles in 145 games last year for the Marlins and Diamondbacks, who acquired him on July 30.

